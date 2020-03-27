News
Armenia PM sets up grant commission to prevent spread of coronavirus
Armenia PM sets up grant commission to prevent spread of coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on setting up a grant commission that will give grants for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and approving the members of the commission, as reported on e-gov.am.

Based on the decision, the total amount of the grant for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 is AMD 22,000,000, which shall be allocated to the Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia; moreover, the amount of funding for each organization based on the results of the contest will be AMD 10,000,000 (for first place), AMD 5,000,000 (for second place), AMD 3,000,000 (for third place), AMD 2,000,000 (for fourth place) and AMD 2,000,000 (for fifth place).
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
