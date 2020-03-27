Armenia ex-deputy parliamentary speaker addresses PM with four questions

Ex-deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan has posted the following questions for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on her Facebook page:
“Nikol Pashinyan said those carrying out observation missions in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) need to be tested for coronavirus.
Question 1: What have you done to make sure the observers who are already in Artsakh are tested for coronavirus?
Question 2: Why hasn’t the Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia specified the location and procedure for being tested? I have specified the information from different places, but where is the official press release?
Question 3: What is the procedure for tests for journalists leaving for Artsakh and where will they be tested?
Question 4: Who will issue a document on the test being completed?”