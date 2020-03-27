Armenian army's general staff chief follow anti-air defense units' exercises

Servicemen of the anti-air defense units of the Armenian army detected and convoyed conditional air targets and destroyed them with accurate shots and recorded excellent results, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The participants of the exercises and the personnel of the anti-air defense units were greeted by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, who emphasized that the ongoing conduct of theoretical and practical exercises is the guarantee for a high level of readiness and successful operations. The servicemen used upgraded anti-air defense systems, the latest equipment and resources during the exercises.