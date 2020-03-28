News
Saturday
March 28
Armenia Ombudsman's Office received 200 phone calls about state of emergency in one day
Armenia Ombudsman's Office received 200 phone calls about state of emergency in one day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Throughout the day, the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has received 1,200 phone calls from citizens in regard to the state of emergency declared in the country, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

According to the source, the Human Rights Defender works 24 hours a day during the state of emergency, and the number of applications, complaints and inquiries exceeds the number of applications and complaints filed on regular days, and citizens demand rapid responses, even though not all the employees are at the Office.

It is mentioned that today the Office of the Human Rights Defender received nearly 200 phone calls on the hotline.

“In such cases, the Office of the Human Rights Defender suggests citizens to present their issues by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or posting a note on the official Facebook page of the Human Rights Defender,” as stated in the press release.
