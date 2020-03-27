Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

The Commandant of Armenia has published a decision on the restrictions on several economic operators.

Based on the decision, guided by the records drawn up following monitoring of certain supermarkets in Yerevan, the operation of the branches of CITY, SAS and Nor Zovq supermarkets shall be banned for six hours; head of the Health and Labor Inspection Body of Armenia Hakob Avagyan shall be assigned to make sure the economic operators are notified about this decision; Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan shall be assigned to ensure full oversight over fulfillment of the requirements stated in the decision.

The decision shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation.