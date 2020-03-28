News
BBC: Tesla donates hundreds of ventilators to New York
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Tesla found Elon Musk said his company would provide hundreds of ventilators to New York help meet demand from the growing coronavirus outbreak, BBC reported.

The first batch of ventilators purchased in China and approved by the U.S. government will be supplied on Friday, Musk said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to thank Musk for the donation.

New York has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States. As of Friday the governor said 519 people had died from the disease.

 
