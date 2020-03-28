BBC: Tesla donates hundreds of ventilators to New York

Tesla found Elon Musk said his company would provide hundreds of ventilators to New York help meet demand from the growing coronavirus outbreak, BBC reported.

The first batch of ventilators purchased in China and approved by the U.S. government will be supplied on Friday, Musk said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to thank Musk for the donation.

I spoke with @elonmusk late last night. He’s donating hundreds of ventilators to New York City and State, including our public hospitals. We’re deeply grateful. We need every ventilator we can get our hands on these next few weeks to save lives. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2020

New York has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States. As of Friday the governor said 519 people had died from the disease.