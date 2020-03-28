News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin
Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 72-year-old Armenian woman who died from coronavirus will be buried in a closed coffin, health ministry official said.

“The woman will be buried in a closed coffin,” Lilit Babakhanyan said, adding that she did not know whether the funeral had already taken place.

All the rules of the state of emergency have to be in place, she added.

A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital on March 26. The woman was diagnosed with double pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and heart rhythm disorder.

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day…
 Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus
“When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior…
 Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus
Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools and universities...
 ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus
"If we don't want these measures to reach a further stage…
 Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers
“We have good news today…
 New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers
Avinyan said there is an electronic version of the form...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos