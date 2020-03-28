Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin

YEREVAN. – A 72-year-old Armenian woman who died from coronavirus will be buried in a closed coffin, health ministry official said.
“The woman will be buried in a closed coffin,” Lilit Babakhanyan said, adding that she did not know whether the funeral had already taken place.
All the rules of the state of emergency have to be in place, she added.
A 72-year-old patient died at the Nork infectious diseases hospital on March 26. The woman was diagnosed with double pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension and heart rhythm disorder.