Armenian MP urges Russia to cut gas price
Armenian MP urges Russia to cut gas price
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian MP called on the Eurasian Development Bank to provide assistance to Armenia to overcome economic and social challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Melkumyan, deputy from Prosperous Armenia party, said it is necessary to appeal to the Eurasian Development Bank for at least $400 million in assistance, as bank’s investment portfolio makes around $4.5 billion.

“Isn’t it now when the bank has to extend a helping hand to the member states? It is clear how the political decisions have to be made,” he said.

Melkumyan also called on Russia to reduce natural gas price until the situation is stable.

“Thirdly, we have to expand the list of goods imported from third countries to the Eurasian Union countries at zero customs duty, taking into account their vital need,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
