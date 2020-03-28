News
US to help Armenia better combat coronavirus pandemic
US to help Armenia better combat coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has made available nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries better combat the pandemic, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

“We are pleased that $1.1 million has been authorized for Armenia. This support will be implemented through World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and will focus on the following areas: national laboratories; surveillance, case detection and rapid response; infection prevention and control; points of entry; case management; preparedness planning, risk communication, community engagement; and health and hygiene promotion,” the statement reads.

Armenia’s neighbors Georgia and Azerbaijan will also receive humanitarian assistance. Azerbaijan will get $1.7 million, while Georgia $1.1 million.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
