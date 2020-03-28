Armenian Defense Ministry: One of soldiers has mild temperature, others have no symptoms

Artsakh president holds consultation with police to discuss fight against coronavirus

Phone conversations with citizens to affect our anti-epidemic measures, Armenia PM says

Azerbaijan fired 1,200 shots past week

US to help Armenia better combat coronavirus pandemic

Armenian MP urges Russia to cut gas price

Armenian PM continues phone conversations with citizens

StopCov.ge: Georgia confirms 83 coronavirus cases

Armenia's National Security Service not commenting on reports about Azerbaijani trespasser

BBC: Tesla donates hundreds of ventilators to New York

OSCE media representative welcomes Armenia’s swift reaction in addressing his concerns

RIA Novosti: Kazakhstan’s ruling party suspends primaries

Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases

AP: Trump signs stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law

ANCA welcomes U.S. funding of $1.1 million to help Armenia respond to COVID-19 crisis

Armenian labor and social affairs minister: Government to support needy families with children under 14

Armenia Ombudsman's Office received 200 phone calls about state of emergency in one day

Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

Some presidential candidates of Artsakh have issued a joint statement

Turkish health minister reports rise in number of coronavirus cases

Judge Artush Gabrielyan to examine case of NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Artsakh presidential candidate addresses people with message

Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges

Armenian army's general staff chief follow anti-air defense units' exercises

Human Rights Defender Office to publish guide of FAQs about state of emergency in Armenia

Reuters: Israel's military to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Armenia MOD Military Police acting chief visits military units

Armenian official: Companies having misappropriated employees' funds will be punished

Yerevan factory director ignores Commandant's decision, subjected to administrative liability

Armenia ex-deputy parliamentary speaker addresses PM with four questions

1 Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry employee has coronavirus, 11 are isolated

Healthcare minister: All Armenian citizens from Italy will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow

Armenia PM sets up grant commission to prevent spread of coronavirus

329 coronavirus cases in Armenia, Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire, 27.03.20 digest

Artsakh president chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention

Current activities at ECHR during global health crisis

Armenia's ex-president addresses Artsakh voters ahead of presidential elections

Armenia justice minister explains why number of crimes grew in 2019

Almost AMD 691.5 million collected in Armenia to fight coronavirus

Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to coronavirus, talks about his phone talks with citizens

Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport

South Korean government presents Kia car to Armenia Police as gift

Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings

Russia suspends all regular and charter flights

23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia

Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended

Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Democratic Party of Armenia: Azerbaijan waiting for force-majeure situation in Artsakh

Iraq asks all international oil companies to cut budgets by 30%

Ardshinbank to finance the purchase of food products for its 3300 retired clients

RIA Novosti: There are members of Russian presidential staff with coronavirus

RIA Novosti: Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma dies from coronavirus

TASS: Abkhazia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenian minister: 173 people infected with coronavirus under quarantine in Tsaghkadzor

Armenia MOD Spokesperson visits servicemen infected with coronavirus

Armenian official: Whole point of restrictions on transport is to prevent spread of coronavirus

Reuters: Coronavirus death toll in Spain rises by 769 overnight

Armenian political party leader on elections in Artsakh and state of emergency

British Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Patrick Devedjian infected with coronavirus

Armenia PM calling random phone numbers and talking to citizens

Armenian defense ministry: 2 more servicemen test positive for coronavirus

PACE rapporteur says Azerbaijani authorities abuse coronavirus pandemic to fight opposition

Armenian army soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire

Gunman who opened fire in Yerevan office building declared insane

Fox News: Trump administration developing new principles of social distance

EU ambassador to Armenia: EU adjusts programs to face together COVID 19

COVID in Armenia: 10 patients recovered, 40 people discharged

Deputy Minister: Passenger air traffic of Armenia falls from 6,000 to 800 people daily

Operation headquarters: Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia exceeds 1,000

Health minister: 2-month-old child and mother infected with coronavirus in Armenia

Armenian, Georgian PM discuss transportation of Armenian goods through Georgia

Reuters: Macron says 'survival of European project' at stake in virus crisis

Trump and Jinping discuss coronavirus pandemic

Armenia has 329 coronavirus cases

CNN: The US has the world's most confirmed COVID-19 cases

State Department: US allocates $ 274 mn to help 64 countries combat coronavirus

Economist to newspaper: We can record economic growth in Armenia

Armenian PM announces appointment of women to high posts in police system

Armenian Deputy PM: follow restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Voice of America: Coronavirus outbreak may become cyclical

Armenia Police draw up records on administrative offenses against 555 citizens

Liga.net: Ukraine President declares that country will close state border on March 27

Reuters: German minister says crisis will transform airline industry

Reuters: Portugal's central bank says country headed for recession this year

Artsakh's Democratic Party leader talks about upcoming elections

Armenia Police: Everyone's entry into Republic of Artsakh will be temporarily banned

Armenian company director: Government not giving bonuses or premiums to doctors

Worldometer: More than 500,000 coronavirus cases worldwide

Council of Europe Commissioner demands immediate release of Azerbaijani opposition member

Armenia human rights activist asks Artsakh President and presidential candidates to postpone elections

Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house

Azerbaijan reports third coronavirus death

Boris Akunin infected with coronavirus

Nairi Resort in Armenia's Tsaghkadzor to serve as quarantine

Italian employee of Renco ArmEstate tests negative for coronavirus, co-worker tests positive

72-year-old woman who died from coronavirus is Armenia citizen

Medical-preventive measures implemented at military units of 5th military formation of Armenian army