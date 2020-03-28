News
Saturday
March 28
Phone conversations with citizens to affect our anti-epidemic measures, Armenia PM says
Phone conversations with citizens to affect our anti-epidemic measures, Armenia PM says
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A working group on economy issues gathered to discuss the problems raised during Armenian PM’s communication with the citizens, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan had phone talks with the citizens on Friday and asked about the problems they face during the state of emergency and forced isolation.

“We are preparing decisions on anti-epidemic measures and will try to act in a targeted and effective way,” Pashinyan said as he continued communication via phone on Saturday. “Efficiency is the key issue. In times of crisis, when assistance is provided, there is always a very small group able to accumulate the support in various ways. It is clear that we have to support [our citizens], but our task is also to make this support effective and targeted.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
