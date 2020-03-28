Armenian Defense Ministry: One of soldiers has mild temperature, others have no symptoms

YEREVAN. – One of the five servicemen who contracted coronavirus has a mild temperature, the other feel well and do not have any symptoms, spokesperson for Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We do not have new isolation cases. Those who have been isolated did not take coronavirus tests, as they feel well,” she said.
Armenia’s health ministry reported new 43 coronavirus cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday bringing the total to 372. Twenty-eight people have recovered and one patient has died.