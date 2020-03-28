Artsakh president holds consultation with police to discuss fight against coronavirus

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened working consultation at the Artsakh Republic Police.
They discussed issues related to the measures for combating the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well upcoming elections, Artsakh president’s press office reported.
The Head of the State noted that the police are carrying out significant and responsible mission aimed at preserving public order and security, protecting the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of the Artsakh citizens.
Sahakyan said that during the upcoming national elections the Police should carry out their duties fully and efficiently, paying particular attention to all the rules to prevent the spread of the infection.