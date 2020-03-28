Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thanked Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus, Reuters reported quoting Merkel.
According to Merkel’s chief of staff, the shutdown would not be eased before April 20.
“When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior, how the vast majority of you really do avoid any unnecessary contact, precisely because it can also contain a risk of infection, then I would simply like to say: thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the Chancellor said.
As Reuters reported referring to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, the number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 48,582. The death toll has reached 325 people.