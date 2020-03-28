News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Spain has confirmed the record number of COVID-19 deaths in a day, Daily Mail reported.

According to the source, 832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day. The total death toll has reached 5,960.

In the meantime, Spain has recorded 8,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

As the country’s health ministry reported, the total number of cases confirmed in Spain has reached 72, 248, 40,630 of which have been hospitalized (4,575 are in the intensive care unit, and 12,295 have recovered).

According to the source, head of elite Spanish police unit created to fight terrorism Jesus Gayoso Rey, 48, has died of coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus
“When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior…
 Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus
Authorities have ordered weeks-long closure of schools and universities...
 ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus
"If we don't want these measures to reach a further stage…
 Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers
“We have good news today…
 Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin
All the rules of the state of emergency have to be in place...
 New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers
Avinyan said there is an electronic version of the form...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos