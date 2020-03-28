Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day

Spain has confirmed the record number of COVID-19 deaths in a day, Daily Mail reported.

According to the source, 832 deaths have been confirmed during the past day. The total death toll has reached 5,960.

In the meantime, Spain has recorded 8,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

As the country’s health ministry reported, the total number of cases confirmed in Spain has reached 72, 248, 40,630 of which have been hospitalized (4,575 are in the intensive care unit, and 12,295 have recovered).

According to the source, head of elite Spanish police unit created to fight terrorism Jesus Gayoso Rey, 48, has died of coronavirus.