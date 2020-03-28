News
Saturday
March 28
Armenian president discusses Karabakh elections with his Artsakh counterpart
Armenian president discusses Karabakh elections with his Artsakh counterpart
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian had a phone talk on Saturday with his Artsakh counterpart Bako Sahakyan.

The two discussed the upcoming elections in Artsakh, given that tomorrow is the last day of the election campaign.

Sarkissian expressed hope that this election, like the previous one, will be free and fair in line with the principles of democracy and competition.

The sides attached importance to the stability and security of Artsakh, which is the goal of Armenia, Artsakh, and all Armenians.

Presidents also touched upon the COVID-19 issue in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
