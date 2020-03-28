News
Saturday
March 28
News
Artsakh presidential candidate says they reflect on elections postponement every minute
Artsakh presidential candidate says they reflect on elections postponement every minute
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Artsakh president’s candidate, parliament’s speaker Ashot Ghoulyan during an online press conference noted that they reflect on the postponement elections every minute.

“We are discussing this issue in different formats. Very prompt discussions are also held by the Artsakh authorities, an interagency committee has been formed to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said. “The authorities are no less concerned about the situation.”

Ghoulyan also commented on the possibility of declaring the state of emergency, noting that there is a clause in the Artsakh Constitution that allows you to declare an emergency during natural and unnatural disasters, including epidemics, however, elections are held in this cases.

“We will return to this issue,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
