News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms
The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

UK secretary of state on Scotland Alister Jack has been self-isolated after he developed coronavirus symptoms, The Guardian reported.

Jack is the third cabinet member who has been isolated amid the pandemic.

“In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus. In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home,” he said.

However, according to him, he has not been tested for coronavirus yet.

As reported earlier, the UK PM Boris Johnson and the health secretary Matt Hancock have also tested positive for coronavirus.

All three infected are in self-isolation and work remotely.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
BBC News: Trump says he is considering quarantine on New York
"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot…
The Guardian: Coronavirus death toll in Italy exceeds 10,000
While the number of confirmed cases is more than 90,000…
 AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York
“These masks, in surplus to United Nations requirements, will be given to the medical professionals in New York City…
 BBC: COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1 thousand in UK
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK was 17,089.
 Fox News: Trump signs order allowing Pentagon to engage ex-military in fighting coronavirus
"Today the President signed an Executive Order authorizing Secretary Esper…
 Armenian PM: We’ve been very actively working with Georgia, Russia to regulate trucks movement
The PM expressed confidence that as a result of intensive work…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos