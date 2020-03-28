The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms

UK secretary of state on Scotland Alister Jack has been self-isolated after he developed coronavirus symptoms, The Guardian reported.
Jack is the third cabinet member who has been isolated amid the pandemic.
“In the past 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms associated with coronavirus. In line with medical guidance, I am self-isolating and working from home,” he said.
However, according to him, he has not been tested for coronavirus yet.
As reported earlier, the UK PM Boris Johnson and the health secretary Matt Hancock have also tested positive for coronavirus.
All three infected are in self-isolation and work remotely.