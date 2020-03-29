BBC News: Trump says he is considering quarantine on New York

US president Donald Trump said he is considering quarantine on New York to slow down the spread of coronavirus, BBC reported.
"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot," he told reporters. "I'm thinking about that.”
However, the state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, said he had not discussed such measures with the president.
"I didn't speak to him about any quarantine," he told reporters shortly after he had spoken with Mr Trump by phone.
"I haven't had those conversations," he added."I don't even know what that means."