Armenian News-NEWS.am will not send journalists to Artsakh

Armenian News - NEWS.am has made a decision not to send journalists from Yerevan to Artsakh for coverage of the Artsakh presidential and parliamentary elections.

With the global pandemic, we share concerns that people leaving Yerevan could become potential carriers of coronavirus and create a risk of spreading the virus at the scene.

We also do not want our reporters to spend medical tests on coronavirus detection, as they are now much needed in Yerevan for potential patients or persons with suspicion.

NEWS.am will cover Artsakh elections in partnership with local resources and individual journalists from Artsakh.