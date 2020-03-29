News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian News-NEWS.am will not send journalists to Artsakh
Armenian News-NEWS.am will not send journalists to Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenian News - NEWS.am has made a decision not to send journalists from Yerevan to Artsakh for coverage of the Artsakh presidential and parliamentary elections.

With the global pandemic, we share concerns that people leaving Yerevan could become potential carriers of coronavirus and create a risk of spreading the virus at the scene.

We also do not want our reporters to spend medical tests on coronavirus detection, as they are now much needed in Yerevan for potential patients or persons with suspicion.

NEWS.am will cover Artsakh elections in partnership with local resources and individual journalists from Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian health minister: 2 deaths reported in Yerevan infectious disease hospital
“I extend my condolences to the relatives…
 BBC News: Trump says he is considering quarantine on New York
"We'd like to see [it] quarantined because it's a hotspot…
The Guardian: Coronavirus death toll in Italy exceeds 10,000
While the number of confirmed cases is more than 90,000…
 AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York
“These masks, in surplus to United Nations requirements, will be given to the medical professionals in New York City…
 The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms
Jack is the third cabinet member who has been isolated now…
BBC: COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1 thousand in UK
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK was 17,089.
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos