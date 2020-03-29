IDPH announces first death of an infant with COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported the death of an infant in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.
Today, IDPH reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.