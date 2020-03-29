Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian movement leader on coronavirus and Artsakh elections

Leader of the Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian movement Zhirayr Sefilyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“If Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan dares to hold elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) amid the coronavirus pandemic, then the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, as the direct commander and top military official of the Armed Forces, is obliged to prohibit the participation of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Defense Army of Artsakh in those elections; otherwise, the military official will be an accomplice to the crime that will put the efficiency of the Armed Forces of Armenia and state protection at inevitable risk.

Although it is late, it is necessary to bring the Armed Forces to barracks and establish strict quarantine.

The nation, state and, of course, the officials showing criminal inactivity will pay a high price for the delay.”