Armenian minister on the passing of Krzysztof Penderecki

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Great Polish composer, conductor and pedagogue Krzysztof Penderecki has passed away.

A lot has been written and will still be written about his innovative music, expressive music and powerful content of his art. With a deep sense of gratitude, we will always remember his visits to Armenia on the sidelines of the Yerevan Perspectives and Aram Khachaturian international music festivals and collaboration with Hover Choir.

For him, those visits were not only visits for collaboration, but were also deeply meaningful and significant.

We pay our respects to you, dear maestro…”