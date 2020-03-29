News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian minister on the passing of Krzysztof Penderecki
Armenian minister on the passing of Krzysztof Penderecki
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Culture

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“Great Polish composer, conductor and pedagogue Krzysztof Penderecki has passed away.

A lot has been written and will still be written about his innovative music, expressive music and powerful content of his art. With a deep sense of gratitude, we will always remember his visits to Armenia on the sidelines of the Yerevan Perspectives and Aram Khachaturian international music festivals and collaboration with Hover Choir.

For him, those visits were not only visits for collaboration, but were also deeply meaningful and significant.

We pay our respects to you, dear maestro…”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Famous composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies
His first public performance abroad was on the...
 Armenia Ambassador to France expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian
He dedicated his entire life to the defense of the...
 Agency working with Armenian soprano says Eyvazov “did not wish to perform with her”
So there was a willingness on the part of the Semper Opernball to hire Ruzan Mantashyan…
 Russian Armenian athlete sets another world record (VIDEO)
Handstand pushups with a 40-pound weight in one minute...
 Armenian legendary intelligence officer to be buried Friday in Moscow
Gohar Vardanyan will be laid to eternal rest beside her husband and comrade-in-arms, Soviet Union hero Gevorg Vardanyan…
 Armenia ex-MP Hovhannes Aharonyan dies aged 56
He had tabled and actively participated in the adoption of a number of pro-national decisions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos