Armenia Ambassador to France expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajyan has expressed her condolences on the death of Patrick Devedjian.

“My sorrow is infinite.

Patrick Devedjian, who was a Frenchman and was always loyal to his roots, deeply played a major role in and was a major symbol of the friendship between France and Armenia.

He dedicated his entire life to the defense of the Armenian Cause and made a tremendous contribution to France’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

His passing is a great loss for us all. I express my sincere condolences to Devedjian’s sister, Sophie, as well as his sons, relatives and friends,” Hasmik Tolmajyan’s Facebook post reads.