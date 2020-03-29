News
Armenia Ambassador to France expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian
Armenia Ambassador to France expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Ambassador of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajyan has expressed her condolences on the death of Patrick Devedjian.

“My sorrow is infinite.

Patrick Devedjian, who was a Frenchman and was always loyal to his roots, deeply played a major role in and was a major symbol of the friendship between France and Armenia.

He dedicated his entire life to the defense of the Armenian Cause and made a tremendous contribution to France’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

His passing is a great loss for us all. I express my sincere condolences to Devedjian’s sister, Sophie, as well as his sons, relatives and friends,” Hasmik Tolmajyan’s Facebook post reads.
