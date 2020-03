The Ministry of Health of Armenia has published the rules for going out to the street, as reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Among the rules are the following:

1. Try not to use public transportation

2. Keep a 1.5-2-meter distance whenever you have contact with people

3. Wrap hair, don’t wear rings, earrings or bracelets.

Look at the picture for details.

https://www.facebook.com/ministryofhealthcare/posts/2599722596935520