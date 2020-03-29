Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Patrick Devedjian

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a telegram of condolence on the death of French politician Patrick Devedjian.
“I learned with great sorrow about the death of French politician, President of the General Council of the Hauts-de-Seine Department of France, a compatriot of the Armenians Patrick Devedjian.
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian people and myself, I express deep condolences to the friendly France and French people on the loss of the great figure who made major contributions to public and political life in France.
It is safe to say that, after the death of the great Charles Aznavour, the death of Patrick Devedjian is an inconsolable sorrow for the Armenian-French friendship; Devedjian was a brilliant symbol of the fraternal ties. Devedjian embodied unconditional dedication to the 50-year struggle for recognition of the Armenian Genocide and advancement of the issues concerning French-Armenians.
At this difficult moment, we express condolences and support to the family and close ones of Patrick Devedjian with our prayers,” the Prime Minister’s telegram reads.