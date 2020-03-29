News
News
Reasons why Armenian supermarkets' operation was banned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

The Commandant of Armenia has decided to suspend the operation of nearly a dozen economic operators in Sisian, Goris, Armavir, Vanadzor and Yerevan, including branches of big chains of supermarkets and produce stores, as reported the Armenian Unified Information Network.

“The decision is based on the results of monitoring of the Health and Labor Inspection Body.

The inspection body recorded several violations of the guide approved under the instruction of the Commandant. In particular:

Most of the employees in direct contact with customers weren’t wearing face masks, there were no trashcans for used face mask (they were thrown in an open garbage can), there was no book for marking the employees’ temperatures and thermometer, the requirement for workplaces and for employees to maintain at least a 2-meter distance from each other, there were no wardrobes for uniforms.

The hotline for the Health and Labor Inspection Body is 8107.

The guide containing instructions for organizations is posted on the official website of the Health and Labor Inspection Body (http://hlib.am/20.03.2020.html).

Active monitoring continues. If violations are recorded, there may be liability measures,” the press release reads.
