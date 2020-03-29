Karabakh presidential candidate's company sets up alcogel factory in a matter of hours

Leader of the Free Homeland Party, presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arayik Harutyunyan’s company is producing alcogel in Artsakh. This is what Arayik Harutyunyan said live on Facebook today.
“We succeeded in setting up an alcogel factory and solving the whole problem in the country in a matter of hours. As a matter of fact, this is my company, and I used to be one of the founders. Today this company provides everyone in Karabakh with alcogel. As far as I know, the company has donated quite a lot of alcogels to the army and gives alcogels free-of-charge to those who want them,” he said.
Arayik Harutyunyan also refuted the news about the transfer of AMD 100,000,000 from Karabakh Telecom.