PM: Georgia, Russia to secure 'green zone' for Armenian cargo transportation

Karabakh presidential candidate's company sets up alcogel factory in a matter of hours

Karabakh President chairs another consultation devoted to coronavirus

SANA: Woman infected with coronavirus dies

Routes between Armenia and Artsakh temporarily closed due to risk of spread of coronavirus

Nicolas Sarkozy on Patrick Devedjian: I am proud that he was by my side

No citizens isolated on suspicion of novel coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenian doctor dies in Italy after testing positive for coronavirus

Serzh Sargsyan expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Karabakh Defense Army opens cafeteria at military unit

TMZ: Italian nurse commits suicide after testing positive for coronavirus

Armenian government to support workers in forced idleness with lump-sum payment

Reasons why Armenian supermarkets' operation was banned

Armen Sarkissian: Development of Armenia was a primary objective for Patrick Devedjian

US-based Armenian students asking Armenia government to help them return

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Krzysztof Penderecki

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence on death of Patrick Devedjian

Russia Embassy in Armenia: Georgia prohibited Russian citizens from passing through its territory

6 Georgia Defense Ministry employees infected with coronavirus

Artsakh presidential candidate: Defense minister pressuring servicemen

Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of Krzysztof Penderecki

Jonathan Lacote: Patrick Devedjian was defender of Armenian cause

Armenia Health Ministry publishes rules for going out to the street

14 employees of Armenia's National Center for Disease Control and Prevention infected with coronavirus

Famous composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee's announcement on March 29 flights

Kp.ru: Famous Armenian physicist hospitalized in Russia on suspicion of coronavirus

Armenia Commandant decides to ban operation of supermarkets in Yerevan and provinces for 6 hours

Armenia PM expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Armenia Ambassador to France expresses condolences on death of Patrick Devedjian

Armenian minister on the passing of Krzysztof Penderecki

Robert Kocharyan addresses people of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

IDPH announces first death of an infant with COVID-19

Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian movement leader on coronavirus and Artsakh elections

Canadian PM’s wife recovers from coronavirus

Armenia reports total of 424 coronavirus cases

AFP: Ex-minister Patrick Devedjian dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Armenian health minister: 2 deaths reported in Yerevan infectious disease hospital

Armenian News-NEWS.am will not send journalists to Artsakh

BBC News: Trump says he is considering quarantine on New York

The Guardian: Coronavirus death toll in Italy exceeds 10,000

AP: UN donates 250,000 face masks to New York

The Guardian: UK secretary on Scotland has COVID-19 symptoms

BBC: COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1 thousand in UK

Fox News: Trump signs order allowing Pentagon to engage ex-military in fighting coronavirus

Armenian PM: We’ve been very actively working with Georgia, Russia to regulate trucks movement

Armenian health ministry: From now on updates on coronavirus to be published at 11am

Armenian PM reports 35 new coronavirus cases: Total number reaches 372

PM: New Russian border restrictions will not affect Armenian cargo

Artsakh presidential candidate says they reflect on elections postponement every minute

Armenia ex-minister shares photo from his son’s birthday: Amid coronavirus occupation

Taliban refuses to negotiate with team announced by Afghan government

COVID-19 in Armenia: 2 patients in infectious diseases hospital are in extremely serious condition, 2 recovered

Daily Mail: Spain confirms record number of COVID-19 deaths per day

Reuters: Merkel thanks Germans for compliance with measures to prevent coronavirus

Tasnim: Iran allocates 20% of annual budget to fight coronavirus

ANews: Turkey cancels all international flights because of coronavirus

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson speaks about coronavirus infected soldiers

Armenian woman who died from coronavirus to be buried in closed coffin

New decision: Armenian citizens have to show their passports to police officers

Armenian president discusses Karabakh elections with his Artsakh counterpart

Independent.ie: Ireland hopes to weaken measures in 2 weeks

Armenian health minister says lockdown may be extended

Armenian Defense Ministry: One of soldiers has mild temperature, others have no symptoms

Artsakh president holds consultation with police to discuss fight against coronavirus

Phone conversations with citizens to affect our anti-epidemic measures, Armenia PM says

Azerbaijan fired 1,200 shots past week

US to help Armenia better combat coronavirus pandemic

Armenian MP urges Russia to cut gas price

Armenian PM continues phone conversations with citizens

StopCov.ge: Georgia confirms 83 coronavirus cases

Armenia's National Security Service not commenting on reports about Azerbaijani trespasser

BBC: Tesla donates hundreds of ventilators to New York

OSCE media representative welcomes Armenia’s swift reaction in addressing his concerns

RIA Novosti: Kazakhstan’s ruling party suspends primaries

Armenia reports 372 coronavirus cases

AP: Trump signs stimulus package of $2.2 trillion into law

ANCA welcomes U.S. funding of $1.1 million to help Armenia respond to COVID-19 crisis

Armenian labor and social affairs minister: Government to support needy families with children under 14

Armenia Ombudsman's Office received 200 phone calls about state of emergency in one day

Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

Some presidential candidates of Artsakh have issued a joint statement

Turkish health minister reports rise in number of coronavirus cases

Judge Artush Gabrielyan to examine case of NGO leader Narek Samsonyan

Artsakh presidential candidate addresses people with message

Armenian official: SMEs with good credit and tax histories can apply for privileges

Armenian army's general staff chief follow anti-air defense units' exercises

Human Rights Defender Office to publish guide of FAQs about state of emergency in Armenia

Reuters: Israel's military to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Armenia MOD Military Police acting chief visits military units

Armenian official: Companies having misappropriated employees' funds will be punished

Yerevan factory director ignores Commandant's decision, subjected to administrative liability

Armenia ex-deputy parliamentary speaker addresses PM with four questions

1 Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry employee has coronavirus, 11 are isolated

Healthcare minister: All Armenian citizens from Italy will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow

Armenia PM sets up grant commission to prevent spread of coronavirus

329 coronavirus cases in Armenia, Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire, 27.03.20 digest

Artsakh president chairs meeting on coronavirus prevention

Current activities at ECHR during global health crisis

Armenia's ex-president addresses Artsakh voters ahead of presidential elections