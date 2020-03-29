Armenia Commandant holds consultation at National Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Commandant of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan today chaired a consultation at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports the press service of the Government of Armenia.

“Today we will discuss all the processes that are taking place at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the procedures that the government has undertaken. We need to specifically coordinate all the actions and make them serve one common goal, and the goal is to carry out activities for prevention and isolation effectively.

I would like to inform that tomorrow the National Assembly will consider a package of laws that will allow us to receive, online and more effectively, information about the circle of contact of people who have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The main goal of this discussion will be to coordinate our efforts and actions and lead them in one direction. It is very important for us to talk about the processes that are taking place and how the chains of the virus are revealed,” Avinyan said.

The opportunities for controlling the self-isolation regime and disclosing the circle of contacts with bearers of the coronavirus through the use of information technology tools were considered during the consultation.