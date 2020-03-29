Artsakh presidential candidates participating in TV debate (LIVE)

The Public Television of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) is airing the television debate of the presidential candidates of Artsakh.
Artsakh will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on March 31.
Despite the fact that people from Armenia and Artsakh have made several calls to postpone the elections due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus in Artsakh, until now, the authorities of Artsakh haven’t made a decision to postpone the elections.
Out of the 14 candidates, only 12 accepted the invitation to the television debate. The two candidates who refused to participate are Kristin Balayan and Masis Mayilyan.