Armenia official: Possibility of manufacturing lung ventilation devices in country is being considered
Armenia official: Possibility of manufacturing lung ventilation devices in country is being considered
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations


For several days now, a group of engineers has been considering the possibilities of manufacturing artificial lung ventilation devices in Armenia. Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan reported this on Facebook livestream.

He said that specialists have restored one of these devices that was malfunctioning, and are now considering the possibilities of how to start their manufacture in Armenia.

The minister also informed that the gathering of ideas and proposals for the design, implementation, complete or partial manufacture of lung ventilation devices in Armenia has started and will continue until April 5.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
