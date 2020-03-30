News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia legislature delegation headed by deputy speaker leaves for Artsakh
Armenia legislature delegation headed by deputy speaker leaves for Artsakh
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation, led by vice-speaker Alen Simonyan, left for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) a short while ago to observe Tuesday’s national elections there. Vahan Kostanyan, adviser to the NA speaker, on Monday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will not head the delegation, as there are special sessions of the parliament, and that he has a different work schedule in the parliament.

To note, the aforesaid NA delegation members have taken coronavirus tests before leaving for Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media Advocate: Election observers in Artsakh may pose risk of spreading the virus
"The Commandant’s Office is unorganized…
 Monday is election silence day in Karabakh
Presidential and parliamentary voting will be conducted on Tuesday…
 Artsakh presidential candidates participating in TV debate (LIVE)
Artsakh will hold presidential and parliamentary...
 Artsakh presidential candidate: Defense minister pressuring servicemen
During our phone conversation, Jalal Harutyunyan said...
 Sasna Tsrer pan-Armenian movement leader on coronavirus and Artsakh elections
The nation, state and, of course, the officials showing criminal...
 Armenian News-NEWS.am will not send journalists to Artsakh
NEWS.am will cover Artsakh elections in partnership with local resources…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos