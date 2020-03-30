Armenia legislature delegation headed by deputy speaker leaves for Artsakh

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation, led by vice-speaker Alen Simonyan, left for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) a short while ago to observe Tuesday’s national elections there. Vahan Kostanyan, adviser to the NA speaker, on Monday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He added that NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan will not head the delegation, as there are special sessions of the parliament, and that he has a different work schedule in the parliament.
To note, the aforesaid NA delegation members have taken coronavirus tests before leaving for Artsakh.