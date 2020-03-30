Man subjected to abuse by Yerevan police has been charged

The man who has been subjected to police violence in Yerevan has been charged.

Police have released a statement and video on the case.

According to the statement, on the early hours of March 27, police noticed a speeding car, whose driver stopped the car in violation of traffic rules. Police officers approached the driver to find out the reason for the speeding, as well as to check for a note containing the information and identity documents as required by the Commandant’s decision in connection with the current state of emergency in Armenia.

But the driver, hearing the lawful demands of the police, was outraged, he cursed at them, and did not to comply with their lawful demands.

Police took the young man, along with the, to the police station. During this time, the young man punched a police officer in the face several times.

The detainee continued the illegal and immoral behavior in the police department, too.

The investigation found out that this 28-year-old man had consumed vodka with a friend. The drink had finished, and therefore they had gone to a supermarket by car to buy vodka again.

He had driven the car in a drunk state and at high speed.

His friend was also brought to the police station. Both were under the influence of alcohol.

A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident.

A 28-year-old resident of Yerevan has been charged. He has been detained.

The investigation of this criminal is still in progress.

But Gurgen Hovhannisyan, the lawyer for that citizen, Tigran Karapetyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Karapetyan had not hit the police officer, but rather he was hit because of irregular movements while being dragged.

"At the police station they spat on him, wanted to drag him into the toilet, break him," Hovhannisyan said. “Right now Tigran is mentally depressed, he is not talking. They cursed at his five-year-old child, wife, mother."