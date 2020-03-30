Media Advocate: Election observers in Artsakh may pose risk of spreading the virus

Only a day is left for the Artsakh elections, but the Commandant’s Office has no clear information on how and where they will test against the coronavirus, what kind of checks will be carried out at the border checkpoint, whether they refer only to observers or journalists, Media Advocate initiate said in a statement.
"The Commandant’s Office is unorganized; they do not contact the observers leaving from Yerevan in order to explain the procedure.
Uncertainty made many media outlets refrain from sending their reporters to Artsakh. News.am reported that their journalist will not be sent to Artsakh, noting that they share concerns that people leaving from Yerevan could become a potential contaminant of coronavirus and create a risk of spreading the virus during their visit. Moreover, they believe coronavirus tests are more necessary in Yerevan for potential patients or those with suspicion. Armenia TV’s reporter Shake Ghazaryan shared an update, writing that they are going to do the same. Journalist Hayk Khalatyan posted a photo on his Instagram page, as he shared his test results and wrote that he succeeded in taking a test at the last moment and will be able cover the election process. It is not clear where they pass a test, who is contacting reporters and observers, whether they are the ones who should apply. By the way, yesterday during its Sunday Issue, Public Television aired a 7-minute report from Artsakh, where, so to speak, everything was talked about except for the important issues that are being discussed among journalists these days,” the statement said.