Armenia government proposes to impose restrictions on right to protection of personal data
Armenia government proposes to impose restrictions on right to protection of personal data
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In a state of emergency, the government of Armenia proposes to impose restrictions on the right to protection of personal data, such as the inviolability of the private and personal life, and the right to freedom of communication and secrecy. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan announced this at Monday’s National Assembly special session debates on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Legal Regime of State of Emergency and Related Laws.

Accordingly, as per Badasyan, in case of a state of emergency, the operators of online communications network are required to provide to state authorities and state legal entities (hereinafter referred to as data processors) the data necessary to determine the location of the customer receiving the said public services; the telephone numbers, which are directly or indirectly related to the customer's telephone number, as well as the date, start and end of the telephone conversation, as well as their provision in the case of forwarding the telephone number; the data processors may request about the declaration of a state of emergency for comparison with other data; data provided may also reveal the location of third parties; and citizens shall have devices or software designed to track their location, movement, and health. In case of breach of this obligation, a fine of 100-200 thousand drams is envisaged.

To note, there is a state of emergency in Armenia, from March 16 to April 14, to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
