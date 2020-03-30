News
Armenia defense minister: Dozens of servicemen returning to duty after coronavirus quarantine
Armenia defense minister: Dozens of servicemen returning to duty after coronavirus quarantine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Dozens of servicemen are returning to military service after isolation and self-isolation for the coronavirus. Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan stated about this at Monday's special session of the government of Armenia.

"We have no problems," he added.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan noted, in turn, that, at present, about 150 people have come out of the quarantine. "At the end of the 14 days, when we test them, positive cases occur in about 10 percent of them, and they remain in isolation for another week," he said. “They don't need any medical care. After another week they are checked [again] and if the test is negative, they are discharged and go home."

The health minister added that the 14-day time limit for many of them is about to end, and there will be more cured patients.

Currently, 30 people in Armenia have recovered from the coronavirus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
