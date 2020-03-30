News
Karabakh President: Patrick Devedjian's decease is huge loss for all of us
Karabakh President: Patrick Devedjian's decease is huge loss for all of us
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Monday sent a condolence letter to the family of prominent French political figure of Armenian origin Patrick Devedjian, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We have learnt with deep sorrow in Artsakh about the death of prominent French political figure of Armenian origin, great patriot Patrick Devedjian, the letter runs. “He has made an invaluable contribution to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the defense of the Armenian Cause, contributing in every possible way to the preservation of the Armenian national identity in the Diaspora, the development of ties with Artsakh and the resolution of national issues.

Patrick Devedjian's decease is a huge loss for all of us.

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my deepest condolences and support to all the relatives and friends of the deceased, and wish them endurance and tenacity.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
