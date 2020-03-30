Armenia hired workers, private entrepreneurs of most affected domains to get financial support

YEREVAN. – The government will provide financial support to hired workers and individual entrepreneurs in Armenia’s private sector that is most affected by the spread of coronavirus. Specifically, it is about hired workers and individual entrepreneurs in hotel and hostel, public catering, tourism, barber shops and beauty parlors, retail trade.
Hired workers are considered beneficiaries if they were the abovementioned sectors’ employees from March 13 to 30.
"The support is provided as a lump sum," said Nairi Sargsyan, an aide to the prime minister, adding that this amount would range between 68 and 136 thousand drams.
Sargsyan also noted that this support is not directed to employers but to hired workers. "The total budget [for this assistance] exceeds 10 billion drams," he added, in particular.
And Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, said that this applies to about 127,000 beneficiaries, but the respective data have yet to be clarified.