Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government
Armenian MP slams bill submitted by government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The bill submitted by the government sparks more questions than solves the situation regarding the threat of the spread of the coronavirus. This is what secretary of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Arman Abovyan said during an accelerated discussion on the package of laws on making supplements to the law on the state of emergency legal regime.

According to the parliamentarian, this bill can be considered late. “If we tried to understand the sizes of the situation through this introduced mechanism, we had to understand them right when the coronavirus hadn’t spread across Armenia as it has now. The goal is clear, but the mechanisms for achieving the goal based on your arguments are incomprehensible, to say the least. It’s not clear what outcomes they will help achieve, how they will be used, how the database will be maintained or destructed,” the parliamentarian said, criticizing the authorities’ initiative in terms of tracking citizens.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
