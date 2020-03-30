Armenian specialist: Data collection during phone calls is good tool from perspective of political oversight

On his Facebook page, media technologies specialist Samvel Martirosyan wrote that the package of laws that the National Assembly of Armenia is considering, implies collection of meta-data from citizens’ phone calls, that is, whom the citizen called, when the citizen called, how long the phone call lasted, but without content.
He said even though it is great that the content will not be recorded, this is application of disproportionate measures since it’s not clear how this can help from the perspective of quarantine. He added that this is a good tool from the perspective of political oversight and that it is necessary to have public oversight over data collection and destruction of that data in the future.