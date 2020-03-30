Central election commission: Number of voters in Karabakh has increased as of January 1

STEPANAKERT. – As of January 1, 2020, the number of voters in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has increased. Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated this at an online press conference Monday.
She said that according to the information provided by the Artsakh Police on Monday, the number of voters in Artsakh stands at 103,663.
"The elections will be held throughout the Artsakh Republic," Arzumanyan said. "[Election] precincts have [also] been set up outside, one of which is at the representation of Artsakh in Armenia, and another is at the Shushi penitentiary."
To note, presidential and parliamentary elections will take place in Artsakh Tuesday, whereas Monday is election silence day.