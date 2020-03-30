News
Monday
March 30
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry presents details about grant contest for prevention of coronavirus
Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry presents details about grant contest for prevention of coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

The Ministry of High Technological Industry of Armenia is presenting the details of the grant contest declared to help overcome the challenges for prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

The grants will be given for the projects of companies that offer innovative and effective solutions, with a total budget of AMD 22,000,000.

The evaluation of the applications will be conducted in two stages. The usefulness and feasibility of the project will be evaluated in the first stage, and the 15 projects with the maximum points will be evaluated in the second stage. Details regarding the standards of and mechanism for evaluation are presented on the website of the ministry.

After the competition, grants in the amount of AMD 10,000,000, 5,000,000, 3,000,000, 2,000,000 and 2,000,000 will be granted for implementation of the top five projects, respectively.

Applications can be submitted online before April 3, 2020 (0:00 a.m.) by this link.
This text available in   Հայերեն
