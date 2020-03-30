Armenian government proposes not to perform autopsy of citizens died from COVID-19

Armenian government has proposed not to perform an autopsy of citizens who died from COVID-19.
As Armenian deputy health minister Anahit Avanesyan noted on Monday, the organizations providing pathological services in Armenia do not have the necessary conditions for the autopsy of the dead due to COVID-19.
According to her, they do not meet international requirements for the implementation of pathological services in such conditions.
“Given the fact that the degree of contagion of the coronavirus infection is not yet clear, the autopsy process may lead to irreversible consequences,” she said.
Armenia has already reported three coronavirus deaths. The total number of people infected has reached 482.