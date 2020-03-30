News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MPs approve several scandalous legislative initiatives submitted by government
Armenian MPs approve several scandalous legislative initiatives submitted by government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During an accelerated discussion on several bills in the first reading at the National Assembly today, Members of Parliament approved the amendments to laws submitted by the government.

Among those laws are the following:

Package of bills on making amendments to the Law on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency and related laws, bill on making supplements to the Law on Medical Aid and Service for the Population, package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Shareholders Societies and related laws.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos