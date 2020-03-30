Armenia President discusses coronavirus situation with India Ambassador via video call

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues to hold discussions on preventing, overcoming and treating the novel coronavirus pandemic with international partners and, in this context, President Sarkissian today held a video call with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Deval.
The Armenian president and Indian Ambassador touched upon the situation created as a result of the novel coronavirus in their respective countries and the steps that are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and overcome it. They also exchanged views on the measures being taken to reduce the tremendous damages that the spread of the coronavirus is causing to the countries’ economies and to restore the economies, etc.
Stating that India has recorded great development and advancement in the areas of biology, particularly molecular biology and the drug industry, including the production of generic drugs, President Sarkissian discussed the opportunities for cooperation in these areas.
The parties reached an agreement to exchange information about the situation and solutions through direct communication on a regular basis.