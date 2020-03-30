News
Armenia President sends letter to China counterpart on progress in fight against coronavirus
Armenia President sends letter to China counterpart on progress in fight against coronavirus
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping and congratulated him on the great progress made in the fight against the novel coronavirus. We were inform about this from the official website of the Armenian President.

Highlighting the consistent strengthening and deepening of traditional close cooperation with China, President Sarkissian also expressed his deep gratitude for China's assistance to Armenia in preventing and overcoming the novel coronavirus.

At the same time, the Armenian President offered to consider China's further assistance to Armenia with equipment, corresponding supplies, as well as professional assistance.
This text available in   Հայերեն
