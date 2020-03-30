Armenia state tourism committee urges hotel business to cooperate in fight against COVID-19

Armenian state tourism committee and the health ministry are ready to consider cooperation proposals from hotels with 50 or more rooms, which could serve as a potential place for isolation of citizens with suspected coronavirus, said committee’s chair Susanna Safaryan.
According to her, they are particularly interested in hotels in Yerevan, Tsaghkadzor, and Dilijan.
“This proposal will be relevant for about 1-2 months, and it is possible that in the future cooperation with hotels with fewer rooms may be offered,” she added.
“There is no reason for concern,” she said adding that disinfection is carried out and all necessary measures are being taken to avoid issues of resuming activity.