Earthquake hits area near Karvachar, felt with Magnitude 3 in village

Today at 4:09 p.m. (Greenwich time: 12:09 p.m.) the Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a Magnitude 2.3 earthquake with 40.160 northern latitude and 46.420 eastern longitude, 33 km northeast from the city of Karvachar, 10 km depth of hearth.
As reported the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the underground magnitude was 3 points in the epicenter.
The earthquake was felt with a magnitude of 3 points in the New Erkej village.