Trump: Coronavirus to peak ‘around Easter’

The number of coronavirus cases in the US is likely to peak ‘around Easter,’ the US president Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends.
“We’re doing a lot of things and we don’t want to [ease restrictions] too soon,” Trump said. “Around Easter, that's going to be the highest point, we think.”
“We think April 30 is a day where we can see some real progress. And we expect to see that, short of June 1, we think the death, it’s a terrible thing to say, will be brought to a very low number.”
On Monday, Trump said the guidance he received from top health officials was that between 1.6 million and 2.2 million people could have died without restrictions.
"If we didn’t do anything, 2.2 million people could have died," Trump said.
As of Monday morning, over 2,500 people have died from coronavirus in the US. The total number of cases exceeded 143,000.