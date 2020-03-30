Georgia Today: Georgia declares curfew

A curfew is declared in Georgia, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.
According to him, the universal quarantine implies the imposition of curfew as well, which will enter into force starting at 8 am tomorrow, and citizens will not be allowed to move in the streets from 9 pm to 6 am, Georgia Today reported.
The above restriction implies transport as well.
"Operation of any kind of public transport, including the subway, is completely prohibited within the framework of the quarantine," Gakharia said.