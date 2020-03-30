News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Georgia Today: Georgia declares curfew
Georgia Today: Georgia declares curfew
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

A curfew is declared in Georgia, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

According to him, the universal quarantine implies the imposition of curfew as well, which will enter into force starting at 8 am tomorrow, and citizens will not be allowed to move in the streets from 9 pm to 6 am, Georgia Today reported.

The above restriction implies transport as well. 

"Operation of any kind of public transport, including the subway, is completely prohibited within the framework of the quarantine," Gakharia said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos