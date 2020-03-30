Armenian MP asks where victims of coronavirus will be kept before burial

During a session in parliament today, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vagharshak Hakobyan says he is surprised to see that the Commandant of Armenia hasn’t adopted a decision on keeping or burying those who have died from coronavirus and that the issue has been presented in the form of a bill on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Armenia on Medical Aid and Services for the Population for consideration.
“Is there any fact showing that the dead body can serve as a source of transmission of the virus? Has it been decided where the bodies of the people who died from coronavirus will be kept before the burial? Why isn’t the amendment being made upon the decision of either the government or the Commandant? Since this is a provisional amendment, why has it been presented to the National Assembly?” he said.