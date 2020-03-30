News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
March 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
500.8
EUR
554.34
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP asks where victims of coronavirus will be kept before burial
Armenian MP asks where victims of coronavirus will be kept before burial
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


During a session in parliament today, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vagharshak Hakobyan says he is surprised to see that the Commandant of Armenia hasn’t adopted a decision on keeping or burying those who have died from coronavirus and that the issue has been presented in the form of a bill on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Armenia on Medical Aid and Services for the Population for consideration.

“Is there any fact showing that the dead body can serve as a source of transmission of the virus? Has it been decided where the bodies of the people who died from coronavirus will be kept before the burial? Why isn’t the amendment being made upon the decision of either the government or the Commandant? Since this is a provisional amendment, why has it been presented to the National Assembly?” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Pompeo discuss coronavirus situation
They also touched upon certain issues related to...
 Armenia PM's visit to Gyumri postponed for indefinite period
Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan...
 Police institute case regarding citizen beaten after talking about Armenian woman infected with coronavirus
The Police reported that the criminal case has been...
 Putin, Trump discuss coronavirus, oil
They exchanged views on the state of the global oil market...
 2 Armenians hand over masks and food in France
Young people said they had bought masks, gloves and food to hand it over to those in need...
 Armenia Embassy: Georgia has declared total lockdown
Citizens won’t be able to leave their homes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos